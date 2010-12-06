Butterfly Expert to Stop at Next Chapter Bookshop

Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by lepidopterist Robert Michael Pyle, details Pyle’s fervent cross-country tour in an effort to identify as many of the 800 American butterflies as he can find. In a book that is part travelogue and part biography, Pyle recounts his adventures in tracking butterflies and with the people he meets along the journey. In addition, he leads readers into picturesque domains teeming with butterflies.

Pyle, a Yale-trained ecologist, is the author of 14 books. He will appear at Next Chapter Bookshop on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. to discuss and sign Mariposa Road.

Ex Fabula is slated to return to the Turner Hall Ballroom Dec. 11 for its “December Spectacular.” Ex Fabula, a name taken from the Latin term for “from stories,” has become a celebrated monthly event that brings storytellers together with live audiences at venues across Milwaukee. Ex Fabula’s December gathering will showcase true tales (with a strict 10-minute time limit for each story) related to the theme of “Gifts.” This affair, featuring new anecdotes from an incredible lineup of narrators and special guests, should get the audience primed for the joys of the holiday season.

Ex Fabula’s “December Spectacular” takes place 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. For more information, visit exfabula.wordpress.com.