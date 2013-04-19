The Case of Charles Dexter Ward (SelfMadeHero), by H.P Lovecraft and I.N.J. Culbard

Many short stories by 20th-century master of horror H.P. Lovecraft have been transposed in recent years into graphic novel format. One of the artists involved in those projects, I.N.J. Culbard, has moved on to Lovecraft’s novella, The Case of Charles Dexter Ward . Culbard illustrates this tale of life everlasting—replete with ancient lore and sinister networks crossing the boundaries of reason, morality and science—in appropriately dark and lurid colors. He endows the visage of the title character with the smirk of a man who feels superior for the secrets he keeps.