San Francisco poet Cedar Sigo is a writer of art, literature and film and the author of several books and pamphlets of poetry, some of which have been included in various magazines and anthologies. His most recent collection, Stranger in Town , was published in 2010. Sigo was raised on the Suquamish reservation near Seattle, Wash. and studied writing and poetry at Naropa University in Boulder, Colo. Cedar Sigo will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center on Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.