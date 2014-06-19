Celeste (SelfMadeHero), by I.N.J. Culbard

×

An extraterrestrial phenomenon impacts the lives of three otherwise unconnected people in widely spaced parts of the Earth—Los Angeles, London and a Japanese forest. With Celeste , graphic novelist I.N.J. Culbard lets the visual aspects of the medium tell the story through the arrangement of frames and images, which often communicates more than can be contained in speech bubbles or captions. As in film, montage carries the narrative forward in this imaginative, beautifully drawn work by an artist whose previous accomplishments include transposing H.P. Lovecraft stories into a graphic novel format.