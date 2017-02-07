Cheese Curls in Vietnam: The Legacy of Family & War, by Rosie Hartmann

What could cheese curls and Vietnam possibly have in common? For Rosie Hartmann, Milwaukee-born author of Cheese Curls in Vietnam , the two things are very closely related. Harmann shares a lovely, heartfelt and sincere memoir about her journey to Vietnam. What starts as a journey to become closer to her father quickly becomes so much more. As her story unfolds, readers become familiar with Agent Orange, the Tet Offensive and Hartmann’s family. Vietnamese culture, the impact of war and different stances on today’s politically pressing issues are just some of the many topics touched in her book. Hartmann provides originality and thoughtful reflection as she shares her story. It is a transformative read.