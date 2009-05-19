Clash of Extremes: The Economic Origins of the Civil War (Hill & Wang), by Marc Egnal

The Civil War was among the great defining events in American history. Its causes were many and are still debated. In Clash of Extremes, York University history professor Marc Egnal challenges the popular view that the war was primarily about slavery. Egnal looks instead to economic factors, pointing out that most Northerners were racists who favored only the gradual extinction of slavery and that the early Republican Party, despite whatever idealism it upheld, was also interested in increasing the strength of Northern industry and commerce. Slavery, of course, was important in all this, but not until the war was well under way did the abolition of slavery gain traction either as public policy or rallying cry. Refreshingly, Egnal emphasizes the influence of individuals as well as social forces in the course of human events.