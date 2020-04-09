Climbing My Mountain: My Life, Words, and Values (Milwaukee County Historical Society), by Sheldon Lubar

“How many have heard the word ‘entrepreneurship’?” Sheldon Lubar asked. He posed the question in 1972 while speaking to UW-Milwaukee students. Thirty-some years later UWM’s business program was rebranded as the Lubar School of Business and by that time, no one had to ask about entrepreneurship. In his memoir, Milwaukee’s best known venture capitalist and philanthropist restates his commitment to sound financial practices and giving back to the city where he made his fortune. Among other things, Lubar helped pay for the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Calatrava addition. His Jewish heritage endowed him with an appreciation for the necessity of tolerance. In the wake anti-Islamic bigotry following 911, he launched UWM’s Lubar Institute for the Study of Abrahamic Religions.

