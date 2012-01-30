Co-Creation: Fifty Years in the Making, by Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller

Theater, an art form that thrives on social connection, has a tendency to bring people together romantically. Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller detail their lives on and off the stage in <em>Co-Creation: Fifty Years in the Making</em>. The co-founders of Milwaukee's late Theatre X take turns relating their time together more or less chronologically. The prose is concise and conversational. Though the narrative gets blushingly intimate at times, there isn't a great deal of insight into the lives of two people who have managed such long careers in theater. Events are expressed with surgical economy, taking readers through 50 years in just under 300 pages.