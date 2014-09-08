Cold Sweat: My Father James Brown and Me (Chicago Review Press), by Yamma Brown with Robin Gaby Fisher

×

James Brown may have been the godfather of soul music, but he also sired flesh-and-blood children. His youngest daughter, Yamma Brown, recalls sweetness and sadness in her dishy account of an imperious talent whose uncontrollable rage included beating her mother behind closed doors. Many names are dropped because dad knew many people. Remarkably, Brown’s circle encompassed Richard Nixon and Al Sharpton, with room to spare for Michael Jackson. Music? Well, she recounts some of dad’s favorite stories, including singing in church before he learned to walk and mastering “Oh, Susannah” on harmonica at age five.