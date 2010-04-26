Cold War on the Home Front: The Soft Power of Midcentury Design (University of Minnesota Press), by Greg Castillo

×

During the Cold War, thebattle for the world’s future was waged not only by nuclear physicists androcket scientists, but also by designers of home furnishings and householdappliances. In Cold War on the Home Front,Greg Castillo explores the little-understood campaign waged by the United Statesand the U.S.S.R. to win the hearts and minds of consumers. Who knew that theSoviets and their East German clients organized model home shows to promote a“socialist” ideal of life against its American capitalist counterpart? Wellresearched and lively in tone, Castillo’s book is a reminder that the artifactsof everyday life are often carriers of ideological meaning.

