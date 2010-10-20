Coltrane on Coltrane: The John Coltrane Interviews (Chicago Review Press), ed. by Chris DeVito

Apparently, John Coltrane preferred playing music over talking music. But when he agreed to be interviewed, he was usually (though not inevitably) profound on matters musical and spiritual. Coltrane on Coltrane collects interviews with the great saxophonist by Leonard Feather, Nat Hentoff and others. Coltrane took jazz to the outer limits, and his sonic exploration inspired ambitious rock musicians as well. He spoke of music as an expression of “higher ideals.” Like many musicians of his era, he was searching for a glimpse of the big picture.