Columbine (Twelve), by Dave Cullen

Just about everything we thought we knew about the 1999 Columbine school massacre is wrong. Dave Cullen spent years doing the careful spadework few journalists have time for, going over every story and turning over every stone, following the trail left by spree killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold. Turns out they weren't goths or bullied outcasts; they weren't targeting Christians, jocks, blacks or anyone special. The perpetrators apparently patterned their crime after the Hollywood action flicks they admired. As reported by Cullen, the frightening conclusion reached by FBI and Secret Service investigators is that there is no profile for killers such as Harris and Klebold.