Coming of Age in the New World

× Expand M. Evelina Galang

Caught between her Filipino homeland and an utterly new world in Chicago, 14-year-old Angel, the star character in the young adult novel Angel de la Luna and the 5th Glorious Mystery , struggles to come to grips with her father’s unexpected death, her mother’s heartbreakingly raw grief and her own blossoming maturity. As Angel’s eyes are opened to her homeland’s tumultuous tensions, she becomes an active force in the Philippine People Power Revolution. Just when her protesting activism is reaching its peak, however, Angel is summoned to Chicago to join her mother and the story unfolds into an expansive portrayal of the modern immigrant experience. This wonderfully told tale is both heartrending and inspiring.

Author M. Evelina Galang also wrote Her Wild American Self and One Tribe . She will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.