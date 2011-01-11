The Complete History of Guitar World: 30 Years of Music, Magic, and Six-String Mayhem (Backbeat Books), by the editors of Guitar World

Music magazines have come and gone, but Guitar World is among the survivors. The Complete History of Guitar World chronicles the publication’s 30-year run and anthologizes dozens of musician interviewsnot all of them guitarists. While many of the conversations were gear head gabfests, some of the players had more interesting things to say about their music, especially Jimmy Page, the Edge, Robbie Krueger, Eddie Van Halen, George Harrison and Frank Zappa. Bob Dylan was intriguing as ever and Bruce Springsteen actually spoke to the wider value of what he hoped to accomplish through rock’n’roll.