A Confluence of Humanity

A school shooting sends sullen 15-year-old Linnea off to live with her estranged father in Jean Thompson’s new book The Humanity Project . Meanwhile, across town, Sean and his teenage son Conner face eviction in part due to Sean’s addiction to painkillers, while a wealthy widow turns her residence into a home for feral cats. These characters’ lives collide in The Humanity Project, a suspenseful and entertaining drama set in present-day San Francisco.

Jean Thompson is the author of numerous novels and short stories including the collection Who Do You Love , a National Book Award finalist, and Wide Blue Yonder , a New York Times Notable Book. Thompson will speak at Boswell Book Co. on Wednesday, May 8, at 7 p.m.