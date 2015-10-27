How to Cook ‘Like a Master Chef’

“Master Chef” and “MasterChef Junior” co-host Graham Elliot is no stranger to the kitchen, having spent the last two decades working in the culinary business. With accolades including being named one of the 10 Best New Chefs of 2004 by Food & Wine Magazine to opening two successful restaurants in Chicago and being thrice nominated for a James Beard Award for excellence in cuisine, culinary writing and culinary education, about the only thing Elliot has not done up to this point in his career is author a cookbook.

Well, as of this fall, he can cross that off his “To Do” list as well. Elliot’s debut cookbook, Cooking Like a Master Chef , features 100 delicious and easily accessible recipes that teach home cooks the kitchen basics while also encouraging master chefs of all ability levels to enhance their palate with new flavors and fresh spinoffs on traditional favorites. With a forward written by Gordon Ramsay, this fun, creative book includes original recipes like pork chops with root beer barbecue sauce, truffled popcorn and PB&J beignets. Grouped by season, this collection is illustrated with gorgeous, full-color photographs to accompany the easy-to-follow instructions. From high-class cuisine to kid-friendly entrées, Cooking Like a Master Chef will go far to add authenticity to once-regular mealtimes and infuse new energy into every kitchen.

Bacchus restaurant (925 E. Wells St.) will host a four-course, wine-paired dinner event featuring Elliot on Friday, Oct. 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. More information about this ticketed event, which includes a copy of Cooking Like a Master Chef , can be found online at bartolottas.com.

Book Happening:

Marlon James

3 p.m., Nov. 1

Boswell Book Co.

2449 N. Downer Ave.

Marlon James won the 2015 Man Booker Prize for his novel A Brief History of Seven Killings , a complex, interconnected narrative set in 1970s Jamaica. Using the 1976 assassination attempt on reggae star Bob Marley as a backdrop, this epic explores Jamaican politics, gang wars and drug trafficking. James is a Jamaican-born author who currently serves as an associate professor of English at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.