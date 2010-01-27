Council for Wisconsin Writers’ 2009 Contest

×

“You must stay drunk onwriting so reality cannot destroy you,” Ray Bradbury said. It is debatable asto whether Bradbury was actually advocating abstinence by choosing the pen aspoison, but no matter what you find intoxicating, Wisconsin wordsmiths have atleast two ways to stay consumed by composition this month.

There is a Jan. 31deadline for Wisconsin writers to submitpieces for the Council for WisconsinWriters’ 2009 contest in the categories of book-length fiction, nonfictionand poetry; short fiction and nonfiction; children’s literature; outdoorwriting; and poetry collections. All submissions must come from Wisconsin residents and have been written or publishedduring 2009. Winning pieces will be awarded $500 and authors will receive aweeklong residency at Edenfred in Madison,a place providing creative artists uninterrupted time to work. Specificguidelines and entry information can be found at www.wisconsinwriters.org.

On the last Saturday ofJanuary, an annual production currently in its 16th year takes place at Woodland Pattern Book Center. Beginningat 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, and lasting until 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31,the annual “Poetry Marathon Benefit Reading” will host more than 125performances by poets, writers and thespians. Participants sign up to read fiveminutes of original work and pledge to raise money to benefit Woodland Patternprogramming for the upcoming year.

Last year’s engagementdrew more than 500 attendants from around the community and elocutionists fromacross the country. The 2010 event schedule is packed with creative individualswhose spirit and energy is sure to inspire all literary-minded folks. Thisvibrant program is an impressive way to be introduced to the fine arts of Milwaukee, andopportunities still exist for reading at, donating to or simply witnessing thelively affair. The Jan. 30 Woodland Pattern gathering is underwritten by anumber of local businesses, including Stone Creek Coffee, Milwaukee CommunityJournal, and Beans & Barley. More information about the marathon and acomplete schedule of appearances can be found at Woodland Pattern atwoodlandpattern.org/marathon_2010.