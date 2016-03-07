Cream City Chronicles: Stories of Milwaukee's Past

More than anyone, John Gurda raised awareness of Milwaukee’s unique history. He is known for massive tomes such as The Making of Milwaukee and the new Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods , but one of his more modest undertakings is out now in paperback.

Originally published in 2007, Cream City Chronicles is a collection of short essays, “stories” he insists, that had their inception in his columns for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . Many of the articles were originally timely, giving historical context to the news of the day, but Gurda revised them with an eye toward extending their shelf life. He excels at telling stories about the city’s early years, its people, businesses, festivals and changing seasons.