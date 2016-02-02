Cuba Style: Graphics from the Golden Age of Design

Cuba will soon become a destination for American tourists, awakening memories of an earlier era in that island nation’s history when Yankees flocked to Havana’s beaches and resorts. Cuba Style offers a selective visual tour of those times by way of Cuban commercial design. Included are colorful images from travel brochures (“Cuba Forever a Paradise,” “Cuba Land of Fiesta and Siesta”).

As the authors say in their forward, these eye-catching ephemera were “always focused on seducing travelers, consumers, and investors into spending their money on Cuban soil.” Most of the artifacts included are tropical Art Deco from the 1930s and ’40s, their streamlined designs infused with bright Caribbean color.