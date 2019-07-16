‘Daisy Jones’ Hard Partying in ’70s L.A.

A rock-star lifestyle appears extraordinarily glamorous, and in the 1960s and ’70s, nothing was more so than the high-flying life of sex, drugs and rock and roll found in the L.A. music scene. For Daisy Jones, the serendipitous chance to join the rock band The Six brings with it a meteoric rise to fame and all the exhilaration you’d expect from being a part of a legendary touring rock band.

The provocative story of the fictional band’s superstardom and the fate of its enigmatic lead singer is captured in The New York Times bestselling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six. Evoking the hard-partying stuff of legend, this galvanizing tale gives readers a front-row seat to the music, the energy and the perils of fame. L.A.-based writer Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author of five previous novels including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and One True Loves, lyrically recreates an era when rock stars were the supreme representations of cool.

Join other book enthusiasts in the elegant Pfister Hotel to discuss the book, Daisy Jones & The Six, on Thursday, July 18 from 7-9 p.m. The Pfister has been a premier Downtown Milwaukee hotel for well over a century, and the hotel’s on-going book club discussions allow local residents to experience the hotel’s alluring ambiance and enjoy thoughtful discussion. A $15 ticket includes one glass of wine, beer, or soda and a specially created dessert.