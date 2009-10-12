A strong poetic voice permeates Edgar Sawtelle, despite the title character being a mute boy whospends most of his time communicating with a fictional breed of canines. Edgaris a sweet, beautiful character whose personal quest to avenge his father’sdeath makes him comparable to Hamlet. The world of dog breeding that Edgar inhabitsstretches much deeper than simply a tale of a boy and his dog. Edgar’sexperiences and the family dynamics that weave throughout the book will causereaders to question the limits of language. Although it is almost 600 pageslong, The Story of Edgar Sawtelle draws you in fromthe onset and holds your attention throughout as Edgar is forced to confrontthe terrible truths that cause youth to lose their innocence. Author DavidWroblewski will visit Milwaukeethis weekend, speaking at Boswell BookCo. on Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. and visiting Next Chapter Bookshop on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.
David Wroblewski’s ‘Story of Edgar Sawtelle’ at Boswell, Next Chapter
