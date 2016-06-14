The Dawning Moon of the Mind: Unlocking the Pyramid Texts (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Susan Brind Morrow

Ancient Egypt fascinates specialists and the general public alike, with the pyramids remaining a special source of speculation: Do they contain hidden knowledge? Archaeologist Susan Brind Morrow doesn’t see extraterrestrials or advanced science in the hieroglyphs, but poetry most profound. Reading the inscriptions on the interior walls of the Pyramid of Unis, she differs with previous translators whom she accuses of approaching the closely written columns with a linear bookkeeper’s mentality. Her ideas are speculative but engaging as she finds roots of the Judeo-Christian tradition inscribed in an ancient tomb, and for her understanding of religion as the “poetic formulations of the actual world.”