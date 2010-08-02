This Day in Music: An Everyday Record of Musical Feats and Facts (Omnibus Press), by Neil Cossar

×

Human Kindness Day? The event didn’t make a lasting impression, but itwas the setting for a concert at the Washington Monument by Stevie Wonderbefore 125,000 fans on May 10, 1975. This is one of thousands of odds and endsfound in This Day in Music. Compiledby British musician and DJ Neil Cossar, ThisDay in Music includes the inevitable “born on this day” feature along withone page of happenings for every leaf on the calendar.







Occasionally Cossar presses hard to fill the page. On June 28, 1997, Dark Side of the Moon finally reachedits 1,056th week on the American charts. Guess it had to happen sometime. Onthe other hand, Cossar identifies some little known but important milestones,such as Aerosmith becoming the first major band to allow a free download onJune 27, 1994. A few of the facts are wondrous. Did you know that on July 16,2007, the White Stripes played “the shortest live show ever,” consisting of asingle C# accompanied by a drum crash?