Death to the Dictator! (Sarah Crichton Books/Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Afsaneh Moqadam

A yearafter the massive protests against the rigged re-election of Iranian PresidentMahmoud Ahmadinejad, his regime remains in power and opposition leaders havebeen silencedor at least the Western media has turned its ears elsewhere.Written under a pseudonym, this slim book by an Iranian dissident provides aclose-up account of last year’s revolt through the experience of one young man,arrested during a street protest and savagely tortured by the RevolutionaryGuards before his release. Painfully sad to read, Death to the Dictator! offers many insights into Iran’s ancientculture, its political opposition, the corrupt and rabid fervor of the regimeand even the mind-set of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Learningfrom the lesson of the Shah, whose concessions at a time of weakness onlyspurred his demise, Khamenei will concede only from a position of power that heno longer enjoys. The situation in Iran will only get worse before itgets better.

