Deborah Harkness’ Heart-Pounding, Time-Traveling Saga

A 1,500-year-old vampire and a modern-day witch again join forces in the long-awaited final installment of Deborah Harkness’ award-winning All Souls Trilogy, The Book of Life. Following the success of A Discovery of Witches and Shadow of Night , historian and witch Diana Bishop and vampire scientist Matthew Clairmont return from a time-traveling paranormal adventure to present-day France where they once again face the threat of danger and continue their search for the mysterious, ever-elusive manuscript known as “Ashmole 782.”

Blending Old World knowledge with modern science, this heart-pounding, sprawling saga is filled with suspense, romance, magic and mystery. Diana and Matthew, the much beloved husband and wife duo who have recently returned from time-walking in 16th-century Europe, now face new crises and reunite with old friends as they ultimately come to realize the extreme power that one’s actions have over generations to come. The Book of Life is a lively and enchanting story with broad appeal to fantasy fans everywhere.

Harkness is a historical scholar whose writings are based on extensive research into the past. Her All Souls Trilogy reached number 2 on The New York Times bestseller list and was a bestseller in the U.K., France and Germany. She serves as professor of history at the University of Southern California and will appear at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.) for a talk and book signing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4.