December 8, 1980: The Day John Lennon Died (Backbeat Books), by Keith Elliot Greenberg

In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York Cityor so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had revived. Writer and TV producer Keith Elliot Greenberg recalls the shock and sadness of Lennon’s murder while recapping everything the Beatles’ fans already know about the band and Lennon’s killer. For anyone not born by Dec. 8, 1980, and uninformed about the 20th century, Greenberg’s book could serve as a primer on what Lennon’s death meant to the world.