A Delicate Truth (Viking), by John le Carré

John le Carré was the supreme Cold War novelist, but history didn’t end with the collapse of the Soviet Bloc and he hasn’t had to beg for new plots. A Delicate Truth is a smartly sardonic chronicle of a covert mission gone wrong in a world where governments outsource special ops to transnational companies and the American evangelical right casts a shadow on global politics. Le Carre’s descriptions and dialogue are cinematic, but here’s hoping A Delicate Truth will provide material for a BBC mini-series, not a Hollywood thriller. The Brits are more likely to respect the novel’s intelligence. 