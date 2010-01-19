Dorothea Lange: A Life Beyond Limits (W.W. Norton), by Linda Gordon

×

During the GreatDepression, the federal government commissioned photographers to document theimpoverished and the disadvantaged, forming a stark record in black and whiteof the 1930s. Dorothea Lange, one of the era’s great photographers of ordinaryAmericans, is the subject of a magisterial biography by New York Universityhistory professor Linda Gordon. Writing with deep insight gained throughextensive reading of the record of Lange’s life, Gordon finds a complicatedwoman behind the camera, inking her work to a progressive vision of social andpolitical reform whose agenda remains unfulfilled.

