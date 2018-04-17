Double Vision: The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil (Alfred A. Knopf), by William Middleton

Dominique de Menil had definite ideas on the function of art museums. When the collector and philanthropist opened her own, the Menil Collection in Houston, she announced that the Renzo Piano-designed structure would house no boutiques, host no blockbusters and feature no text panels beyond simply identifying the work and the artist. This was 1987. If she still lived, the flimflam of nowadays would anger this imperious, intelligent woman who along with husband John are the focus of Double Vision. The detailed account of this Franco-American couple is fascinating. Their interests spanned art, history, philosophy, education, religion and—aggravating the Houston status quo—human rights. Unlike some oil rich Texans, they believed that great responsibility should be inseparable from great wealth.