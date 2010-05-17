'Dragon Haven’ Author at Boswell, Next Chapter

×

Harry Potter may havebrought mainstream Americato greater awareness of magic, spells and wizardry, but J.K. Rowling isn’t theonly author with a handle on the fantastical. Author Robin Hobb recentlyreleased Dragon Haven, the secondwork in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven picks up the action where Hobb’s first release of theseries, Dragon Keeper, left off. Dragon Haven is an enthralling tale ofdragons and humans struggling to survive in the war-torn world of the Rain Wild River. With heroiccourage and dashing boldness, characters such as Sedric, a man who drinksdragon blood, and Thymara, the clawed Rain Wild native, not to mention thestory’s 15 dragons, are preternatural and mysterious, changing and developingthroughout their adventures. Hobb, who also writes under the pen name MeganLindholm, is the author of a number of fantasy works, including thebest-selling “Farseer Trilogy.” Hobb will visit Boswell Book Co. on May 24 and NextChapter Bookshop on May 25 to discuss DragonHaven. Both events begin at 7 p.m.