Wisconsin photographer Jason Vaughn has produced a handsome hardcover photography book with color and black and white pictures taken in the state’s Driftless Area, so called because its terrain was untouched by the ancient drift of glaciers. Facing each page are a few lines of text by Brad Zellar, whose compressed word choices are less like captions and more like poems. Driftless is a call to greater awareness of the natural world and the human footprint on the land.