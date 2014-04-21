Earth Poets and Poets Laureate

× Expand Dorothea Lasky

This week is Earth Week and a variety of events across Milwaukee will feature tributes to the natural world. On Friday, April 25, the Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Park Place) will play host to a local group, The Earth Poets and Musicians, who in their 27th year together continue to spread their eco-friendly message across the city. The dynamic, family friendly performance begins at 8 p.m., and a donation of $5 per person is suggested to support the Urban Ecology Center.

On Saturday, April 26, Woodland Pattern Book Center’s Milwaukee Poet Laureate Series continues with poet Susan Firer and special guest Dorothea Lasky. Firer’s poems have appeared in more than 100 publications from Chicago Review to New American Writing . Her most recent collection is titled Milwaukee Does Strange Things to People: New & Selected Poems, 1979-2007 . Dorothea Lasky is the co-editor of Open the Door: How to Excite Young People About Poetry and currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Poetry at Columbia University’s School of the Arts. Firer and Lasky will perform live readings beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $5-$8.

Book Happening

Meg Wolitzer

7 p.m., April 24

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Meg Wolitzer’s runaway bestseller The Interestings is a deeply tender coming-of-age tale that follows six friends whose tumultuous journeys from artsy New York high school summer campers to middle-aged parents of varying success levels centers around Jules Jacobson, a lovable and sensitive young woman. In her first year at camp, Jules unexpectedly develops intimate friendships with a charismatic group that dubs themselves “the interestings” and who harbor big dreams of fame and success. What happens to them all on their road toward adulthood makes for a highly entertaining and sweeping modern story.