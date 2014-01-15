Economic Fairness for All

×

2013 marked the 50th anniversary of the celebrated March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his celebrated “I Have a Dream” speech. This historic event has been covered extensively over the last half-century, yet a robust new book by a UW-Madison professor delivers a fresh understanding of this watershed moment and the broader civil rights movement it propelled.

William P. Jones’ The March on Washington: Jobs, Freedom, and the Forgotten History of Civil Rights does not put MLK’s much-lauded speech at the forefront but rather explores the real significance of the massive march that attracted more than 250,000 participants on a hot August day in 1963. In The March on Washington , Jones turns his focus to jobs and highlights the march’s organizers whose dreams of economic equality and freedom for all Americans were central to the march’s goals. This excellent one-volume history is essential reading for anyone interested in the civil rights movement.

Jones is a professor of history and a specialist in civil rights and labor history. He will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, in an event co-sponsored by the UW-Milwaukee Department of Urban Studies.