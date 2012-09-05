Economix: How Our Economy Works (and Doesn't Work), in Words and Pictures (Abrams), by Michael Goodwin

Can the dismal science of economics be explicable to the average personand fun? Well, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan won't find this comic book funny, since much of the humor is at the expense of the greed and irresponsibility he stands for. For the record, <em>Economix</em>'s hero isn't Karl Marx, but rather a Republican, Theodore Roosevelt, depicted as beating CEOs over the head with a bat while implementing food safety regulations and other provisions derided then and now by right-wingers. One of the book's many points is that economics as taught by economists is often an abstraction with little relation to everyday lifeand an excuse by those on top to exploit those on the bottom. <em>Economix</em>'s illustrations are by Milwaukee artist Dan E. Burr. <br />