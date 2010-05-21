The Edge of Physics: A Journey to Earth’s Extremes to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Anil Ananthaswamy

×

Between dark energy and dark matter, 90 percentof what constitutes the universe is unknown to us. And that isn’t all of it.Astronomers now believe that the universe is expanding, and the rate ofexpansion is speeding up. In The Edge ofPhysics, science writer Anil Ananthaswamy travels to remote locations whereconditions of extreme cold or a brilliantly clear sky allow astronomers andphysicists to peer deeply into the unknown. The author endeavors to personalizethe account through descriptions of the people at work in these places, aneffort that only slightly illuminates the dense and ever expanding field ofcosmology, which now posits the existence of many universes but only onesuitable for life as we know it.