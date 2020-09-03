Egypt Inside Out (American University in Cairo Press), by Trevor Naylor and Doriana Dimitrova

British writer Trevor Naylor and Bulgarian photographer Doriana Dimitrova journeyed together up the Nile, touring Egypt from Aswan to Alexandria. The result is an elaborate coffee table book produced by people by aren’t tourists but more like long term guests in the land they describe and document. The book was published just before the pandemic, putting exotic vacations out of bounds. One hopes that the beautiful hotels, well-stocked bookshops and stylish cafes—along with thousands of years of temples and monuments—will survive until the world is back on course. Naylor brings a critical eye to Egypt, complaining of tourist traps and the country’s “chaotic density” while concentrating on settings of beauty and interest. The predominantly Muslim nation’s minorities, including Copts, Armenians and Jews, aren’t overlooked.

To read more book reviews, click here.

To read more articles by David Luhrssen, click here.