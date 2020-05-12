Einstein, Michael Jackson & Me: A Search for Soul in the Power Pits of Rock and Roll (Backbeat Books), by Howard Bloom

From his role in the revolution of the ‘60s counterculture to his time overseeing the rock magazine Circus to working with the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, KISS and Joan Jett, Howard Bloom has not only had a ringside seat, but he also deciphered what makes the stars shine.

In Einstein, Michael Jackson & Me: A Search for Soul in the Power Pits of Rock and Roll, Bloom deconstructs the paths he took. He used in-depth interviews with clients, coaxing out their stories in an effort to engage the public with nuggets of personal mythology. Bloom’s game plan had as much to do with psychology as it did with strategic touring and press coverage.

At root, Bloom believes there are “gods inside us” and figuring out a performer’s psychological DNA can connect them to larger audiences. His work with John Mellencamp, REO Speedwagon, ZZ Top and Styx was based on his opposition to the ruling elite of rock critics. In essence, it came down to how to connect these acts to large audiences when critics panned their music. The section on Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna’s road to success remains a blueprint for any artist, and his thoughts on Michael Jackson could easily be expanded into another book.