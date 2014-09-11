Enduring the Ravages of War

The raw and brutal experiences of war undoubtedly change people, and for Desa Jovanovic, the lead character in Miki Knezevic’s gripping historical novel Behind God’s Back , it is the decision to become a healer that forever changes the course of her life. Growing up in the shadows of World War I in war-ravaged Serbia, Desa witnesses such misery and grief that she decides to dedicate her life to helping others and, against all odds, wins a medical scholarship to France after the war ends. While studying in Montpellier, she meets and falls in love with Serbian law student Danilo and the couple eventually marries and returns to Belgrade to enjoy a brief respite of peace in their homeland. Peace, however, is fleeting, as Hitler soon advances across Europe and Belgrade is overtaken by Nazi forces. As Desa fights for her patients’ lives, her patriotic husband joins the resistance and suffers serious consequences. As World War II winds down, the country is again thrown into turmoil as Yugoslavia is pitted against itself in a bloody civil war against a repressive communist regime. Through it all, this young family must fight the upheavals of the 20th century, both in their personal lives and in the country they call home. Chronicling the tumultuous history of the Balkans from 1914-1962, Behind God’s Back is a tale of passion, heartbreak and triumph over evil told through the eyes of a remarkable Serbian woman.

Miki Knezevic is a Madison-based author whose career has spanned teaching, textbook writing and journalism. Behind God’s Back , which is based on a true story, is her debut novel. Knezevic will appear at Boswell Book Co. on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.