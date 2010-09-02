The England’s Dreaming Tapes (University of Minnesota Press), by Jon Savage

×

Jon Savage’s England’s Dreaming:Anarchy, Sex Pistols, Punk Rock, and Beyond (1991) was considered a seminalstudy of British punk. In music industry terms, The England’s Dreaming Tapes is the outtakes collection. The newbook includes the complete interviews Savage conducted in his research withsome 75 important figures in the explosion that shifted the course of popculture, including Chrissie Hynde, Joe Strummer, Howard Devoto and manyinfluential but less famous musicians, writers and artists. Many fascinatingmemories and trenchant observations were sparked by Savage’s conversationsalong with old rivalries. According to Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, JohnnyRotten “never had an ounce of musical ability. Whatever he said, he was just anarrogant little shit who thought he knew everything.” For his part, Rottenblamed McLaren for the demise of Sid Vicious and the band. Most of the subjectsof England’s Dreaming have happiermemories of a time when punk brought hope and purpose out of chaos and decay.