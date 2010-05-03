Enlightening the World: The Creation of the Statue of Liberty (Cornell University Press), by Yasmin Sabina Khan

×

The Statue of Liberty looms not only over New York Harbor, but alsoover Americaand the world. France’s giftto the United Statesbecame a universally cherished monument, a colossal representation of the bestAmerican valuesnot greed and self-interest, but generosity and the pursuit offreedom. In Enlightening the World,Yasmin Sabina Khan explores Lady Liberty’s long gestation. Conceived by Frenchscholar Edouard-Rene Lefebvre de Laboulaye in 1865 and designed by sculptorFrederic Auguste Bartholdi, the statue was erected in 1886 after years offrustration and fund-raising, growing from a terra-cotta model to a copper-cladtitan. Khan’s insight is to examine the thinking of Laboulaye, who understood thegenius of the American Constitution as its balance of liberty and orderaharmony his own country found difficult to achieve.

