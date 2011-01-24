The Envoy (Da Capo), by Alex Kershaw

The story of Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued tens of thousands of Jews in the last year of the Holocaust, has been told many times. What Alex Kershaw adds to the conversation are his own interviews with some of the people Wallenberg saved. Using his precarious immunity as an agent of a neutral power in Hungary, Wallenberg granted Swedish citizenship to as many Jews as possible. In Kershaw's portrayal, he seems recklessly brave, even courting death to save others from death. The opening of the Soviet archives after the Cold War seems to confirm what had long been suspected: Wallenberg died in the custody of Stalin's henchmen who worried (incredibly) that he was a German spy.