Eric Clapton Day by Day: The Later Years 1983-2013 (Backbeat Books), by Marc Roberty

Eric Clapton made history during the first half of his career; in the second half he continued to make records. Marc Roberty’s Eric Clapton Day by Day: The Later Years is the sequel to his equally exhaustive chronicle, The Early Years , covering 1963 through 1982. When we meet Clapton in chapter one, he’s sober, spending more time fly fishing than song writing, but is still game for touring and recording. He may have been more focused behind the mic, but that old fire was often missing. Roberty dishes up some gossip—security was ordered to throw out Rod Stewart should he turn up at a show—along with concert set lists and extensive discographic data. Day by Day is the perfect gift for the Clapton fan that wants to know everything.