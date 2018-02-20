Everybody is Awful (Except You!) (Da Capo), by Jim Florentine

If comedian Jim Florentine had a band, he might call it Rage Against Stupid.

In Everybody is Awful (Except You!), he directs much of that outrage against the stupidity that festers online. Facebook is an easy target that he demolishes with heavy blows.

“It fucking stinks!” he shouts; “99 percent of what you read will be meaningless junk news or annoying status updates.”

And he takes no pity on anyone dumb enough to imagine that they enjoy meaningful relations with their “friends.”

In between his assault on Mark Zuckerberg’s empire of fools (“I call these shitty posts feel-sorry-for-me updates”), Florentine dishes some autobiography—his Catholic school days, his early open mice in Jersey, his transition from strip club regular to strip club employee.