Everyone Leads: Building Leadership from the Community Up (Jossey-Bass), by Paul Schmitz

The title of Paul Schmitz's book seems prescient of the Occupy movement sweeping over America. As CEO of Public Allies, Schmitz is dedicated to the proposition that ideas and leadership can rise from the bottom to rebuild communities and reinvigorate democracy. Schmitz hopes to reframe the concept of leadership in terms of personal action and responsibility, not the necessarily the position one holds. Referencing pop culture (Pixar's Ratatouille) as well as his experiences in Milwaukee and participation in the Obama transition team, Everyone Leads is concerned with bringing individuals and groups together for the common good.