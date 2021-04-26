Exploring ‘Lava and Life’ with Ms. Adventure

× Expand Image via Boswell Book Company

Jess Phoenix has earned the moniker of Ms. Adventure. If it wasn’t enough that she is an esteemed volcanologist and natural hazards expert, Phoenix is also the founder of the organization Blueprint Earth, which is constructing a step-by-step blueprint of the Mojave Desert’s land, animals, and plants while at the same time education college interns and volunteers about scientific exploration.

Thus, the title of her new memoir, Ms. Adventure: My Wild Exploration in Science, Lava, and Life, is certainly quite fitting. In the captivating book, Phoenix shares her glass-ceiling-breaking work as an extreme explorer and professional field scientist. Among the exuberant stories found in this slim volume are details of Phoenix’s work with the Explorers Club and the Royal Geographic Society, as well as her TV adventures on the Discovery and Science Channels. Not only will the inspiring spirit of the narrator captivate readers, but this book makes it clear why fields like volcanology matter today more than ever. Phoenix’s gritty adventures and love for scientific exploration are made fully accessible to all, no matter your scientific background, in Ms. Adventure.

Boswell Books and the Urban Ecology Center are excited to welcome author and scientist Phoenix for a virtual book talk, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. Phoenix will appear in conversation with Davita Flowers-Shanklin, the volunteer manager for the Urban Ecology Center, and attendees are encouraged to support the work of the UEC with a donation. More information can be found at boswellbooks.com/upcoming events.