Exploring Wisconsin’s Past

Erica Janik sees Wisconsinwith the eyes of a stranger who came to stay. Raised in WashingtonState, she looks past thehomogenization that has increasingly afflicted Wisconsinand all of Americato see those things that make us distinct. She finds us proud, “though in amodestly, stereotypically Midwestern way,” and loves the rolling hills, thefireflies, the “lightning that cut[s] across the sky in an angry gash” and thetourist spots, whether the Dells or Taliesin. And behind it all is history.

In A Short History of Wisconsin(Wisconsin Historical Society Press), Janik begins with natural history, theglaciers that carved the rivers and dotted the land with lakes, and continuesthough the governorship of Tommy Thompson with only brief mention of what camenext. Unlike the massive, green covered tome that is usually assigned readingfor courses in Wisconsin history, Janik’s bookis swift, engaging and fun to read. She is fair-minded in her assessments andeager to find room for everything, ignoring neither the plight of the NativeAmericans nor the triumph of the Green Bay Packers. Milwaukeeans will find asuccinct, knowledgeable overview of the city’s ethnic and socialist past.





At least until the past decade, Wisconsinhad a stubborn progressive streak. Even Thompson launched BadgerCare,FamilyCare and other programs to extend the safety net. Janik is right. We havemuch to be proud of.