Exploring Wisconsin’s Past

In A Short History of Wisconsin(Wisconsin Historical Society Press), Janik begins with natural history, theglaciers that carved the rivers and dotted the land with lakes, and continuesthough the governorship of Tommy Thompson with only brief mention of what camenext. Unlike the massive, green covered tome that is usually assigned readingfor courses in Wisconsin history, Janik’s bookis swift, engaging and fun to read. She is fair-minded in her assessments andeager to find room for everything, ignoring neither the plight of the NativeAmericans nor the triumph of the Green Bay Packers. Milwaukeeans will find asuccinct, knowledgeable overview of the city’s ethnic and socialist past.
At least until the past decade, Wisconsinhad a stubborn progressive streak. Even Thompson launched BadgerCare,FamilyCare and other programs to extend the safety net. Janik is right. We havemuch to be proud of.