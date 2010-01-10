Exploring Wisconsin

×

Entertaining visitors from out of state or out of town? Handthem a copy of Mollie Boutell-Butler’s Wisconsin:AnExplorer’s Guide (published byCountryman Press). It’s an informative overview of the Badger State,a place with a little bit of something for almost everyone.



One can only wonder how Boutell-Butler or any writer couldmuster the stamina to eat, drink and admire the sites from Kenoshaall the way to Ashland.Admittedly, this reviewer is no authority on Woodruff or Hayward,so I’ll stay close to home and focus on the book’s opening chapter, Milwaukee.



Boutell-Butler’s mandate is wide. Along with a nod to thecity’s unique, German socialist heritage, the writer (herself a Milwaukeean)describes how to get around by bus, cab or bike, and lists some of the city’smajor hospitalssurely not the intended destination for the average tourist.And like any good travel writer, she provides a descriptive roster of what todo. It’s easy to compile a complete list of Milwaukee museums; of course, when it comesto bars and restaurants, choices must be made and every hometown reader willwonder why one or another favorite was omitted. In fairness, Boutell-Butlerprovides a decent cross-section, marred only by the bane of every touristguide: a couple of places she mentions bellied up after the book went to press.



The Milwaukeechapter also takes in bowling alleys, the Friday fish fry, historical sites andarchitectural landmarks and even touches on controversy over that grinninggoblin known as the Bronze Fonz. My major quibble: she lists several facelesschain hotels but neglects the Ambassador.



Well, in compensation, Boutell-Butler mentions many of ourless conspicuous local favorites, including Ethiopian Cottage and the RiverwestCo-op. Overall, it’s a good description of Milwaukeea reminder to tourists andlocals alike of how much the city has to offer.