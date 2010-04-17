Fatal System Error: The Hunt for the New Crime Lords Who are Bringing Down the Internet (Public Affairs), by Joseph Menn

×

The proliferation of spam is the least of theInternet’s problems. In Fatal SystemError, the Financial Times’cyberspace correspondent tells the story of Barrett Lyon, ahacker-turned-computer security consultant. Employed by the wiseguys running anoffshore Internet gambling casino to protect them from shutdown by shadowycyber extortionists, Lyon becomes a collaborator with police in severalcountries as the trail leads to Russia and the wild east of Central Asia. Whathe found was a proliferation of denial of service conspiracies, credit cardfraud rackets and identity theft rings, many of them under the sway of amysterious, Kyser Soze like villain. FatalSystem Error paints a grim prognosis for the future of the Internet as aninformation highway infested with bandits, forever one step ahead of the law.