The Fever: How Malaria Has Ruled Humankind for 500,000 Years (Sarah Crichton/Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Sonia Shah

Malaria is a scourgethat has never been tamed for long. The statistics cited in Sonia Shah’s The Fever show an alarming surge ofmalaria in many regions and the development of nastier, drug-resistant strainsas the malaria parasites continue to mutate. Carried by mosquitoes, malaria canspread when environmental changes, including mining and logging initiativesfunded by the World Bank, transform the landscape into a stagnant breeding pondfor disease. Shah, an investigative reporter, has written a clear-minded accountof the problem and a critique of the answers offered by celebrity activists andfunded by the likes of the Gates Foundation. It is also a reasoned attack onthe free-market ideology that promotes private “development” over publichealth.

