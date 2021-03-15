Fighting for Justice in New Novel

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Glass Fish Publishing

Imagine a world where a militarized government persecutes people for being different and where citizens with lesser resources end up living with greater pollution and more negative environmental outcomes. Kasis, the near-future created by local author Brenda Poppy, may not be that different from reality. Now, if you can, imagine that you and your sister possess these despised “differences”—you with a secret ability to hear extraordinarily well and your sibling with technological alterations—and you begin to see how dangerous life in Kasis can be.

In the debut sci-fi suspense novel, Burn this City, readers were introduced to a plucky young woman with special powers who was fighting for justice in an unjust society ruled by the paradoxically-named Peace Forces. The second book in this imaginative trilogy, Burned and Scarred, continues its fascinating world-building as it expands on Burn’s adventures outside the domed city walls and separated from her sister, Scar. As both women battle their way back together, they each come to question everything they’ve been taught.

Brenda Poppy is a Marquette University graduate who spent over 10 years writing and editing for national publications before debuting her first novel, Burn This City, in 2020. Burned and Scarred, available on April 2, is the second book in a planned trilogy. Poppy will speak at a Facebook Live event sponsored by Glass Fish Publishing at 7:30 p.m., March 23. There, she will discuss her debut work of fiction, read from the forthcoming second installment and answer audience questions. Join the conversation at Facebook Live on the Glass Fish Publishing Page.